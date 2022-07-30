Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

PIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.40. 113,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $430,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

