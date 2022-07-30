Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.40. 113,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
