PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get PVH alerts:

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,331,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after purchasing an additional 329,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08. PVH has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.