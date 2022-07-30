PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $199.36

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.36 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.51). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.51), with a volume of 385,827 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZC. Barclays lifted their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 192 ($2.31) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £902.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2,338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 201.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.43.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

