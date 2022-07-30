QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $145.06 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

