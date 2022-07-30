QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $10.82 on Thursday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $348,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,714.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855,108 shares of company stock worth $9,966,135 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

