Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 1st

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 1st. The 1-12.5 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 1st.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNRX opened at $0.36 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QNRX. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

