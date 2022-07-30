Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,210.22

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $108,210.22 and approximately $9,245.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00607514 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034913 BTC.
Rage Fan Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.