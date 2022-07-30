Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on O. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $73.99 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

