Refinable Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $233,560.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00605613 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036240 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
