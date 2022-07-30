Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,978,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,233. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

