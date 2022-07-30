Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q3 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.
Shares of RS traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.25. 469,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
