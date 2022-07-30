Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q3 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.

Shares of RS traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.25. 469,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

