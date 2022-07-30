renBTC Price Hits $24,080.51 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $24,080.51 or 1.00370591 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $88.50 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,004.21 or 1.00052562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00131268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004384 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,675 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

