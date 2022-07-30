Render Token (RNDR) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $157.79 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

