Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) PT Raised to $25.00

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $86.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

