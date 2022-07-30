REPO Market Cap Achieves $2.26 Million (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $50,173.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00612773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001659 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

REPO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

