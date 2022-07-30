Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 672,354 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $21.58.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

