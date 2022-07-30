Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,841 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

