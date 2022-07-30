Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 178 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO opened at $535.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

