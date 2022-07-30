Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.6 %

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.05.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

