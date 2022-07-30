Reviewing IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -82.53% -53.40% PolarityTE -304.42% -132.71% -79.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IN8bio and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 PolarityTE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

IN8bio currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 313.39%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than PolarityTE.

This table compares IN8bio and PolarityTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.79) -1.42 PolarityTE $9.40 million 0.64 -$30.19 million ($6.25) -0.21

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PolarityTE. IN8bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of IN8bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IN8bio beats PolarityTE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

