Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

REYN stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. 441,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,576. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

