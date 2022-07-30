Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 14,420 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,493. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

