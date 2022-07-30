Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNL. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,265,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $19,564,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 314,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,285,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL opened at $43.11 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

