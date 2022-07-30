Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 159 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $8,852,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $4,866,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

