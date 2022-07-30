Rigel Protocol (RGP) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $99,381.34 and $961.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,721.57 or 0.99968838 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004789 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003952 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131622 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033175 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Coin Profile
Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
