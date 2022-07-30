Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,365 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,768,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.91. 164,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,234. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

