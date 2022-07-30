Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.05. 10,047,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,680. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

