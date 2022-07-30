Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,039 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,991. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.