Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 12,512.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,606 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,317,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,835,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 846,148 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,585,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,504. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

