Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.4% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $764,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $2,469,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.40. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

