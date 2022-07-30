Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 157,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,166. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

