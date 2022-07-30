Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 13,558 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5,003.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after buying an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 399,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,004,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

