Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,345,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 833,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,773,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,914,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,295,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

