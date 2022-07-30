Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.67 on September 22nd

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 2.67 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.1%.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,086.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,144,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,876,000 after purchasing an additional 302,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

