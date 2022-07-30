RioDeFi Price Tops $0.0102 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $3.05 million and $1.06 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.77 or 0.99939979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004359 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

