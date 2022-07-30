Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Benchmark reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.88.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 23.1 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $65.52 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $449.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.