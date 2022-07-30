Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Roku has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $449.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

