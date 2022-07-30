Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $449.98.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Roku by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Roku by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Roku by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

