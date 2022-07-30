Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.74. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $200,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

