Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Up 7.6%

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $38.06. 90,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,767,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 169.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.