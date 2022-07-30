Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,733,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 416,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 45,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

