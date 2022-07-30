Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $284.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $287.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

