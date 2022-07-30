Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) a C$195.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$199.73.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.2 %

BYD stock opened at C$161.00 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 152.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$157.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1900004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.