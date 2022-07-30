Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 3,650 ($43.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.25) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.76) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,418.13 ($41.18).

Anglo American Price Performance

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,950 ($35.54) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.20). The firm has a market cap of £39.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,494.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.36%.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($36.57) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,210.00).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

