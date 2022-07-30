Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 3,650 ($43.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.25) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.76) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,418.13 ($41.18).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,950 ($35.54) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.20). The firm has a market cap of £39.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,494.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.36%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($36.57) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,210.00).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

