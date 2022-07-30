Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$235.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$260.00 to C$235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a C$208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$212.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$224.09.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$164.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$167.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$159.15 and a twelve month high of C$206.97.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.