Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.25 EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.78. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $537,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
