Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.25 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.78. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $537,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

