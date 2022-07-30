Royce & Associates LP Acquires 56,300 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ichor by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 167,103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1,341.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,894 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

ICHR opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $894.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

