Royce & Associates LP Buys 2,700 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 106,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.81%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,330,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,126. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

