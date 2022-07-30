Royce & Associates LP Buys 3,670 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SiTime were worth $23,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SiTime by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $3,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,624,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiTime from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

SiTime Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $185.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average is $194.34. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $129.44 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $953,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,276,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,418 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.