Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 598,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,303 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 220.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $677,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Silgan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 343,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

